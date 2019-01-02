Stryker Co. (SYK) Shares Bought by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $991,737,000 after purchasing an additional 253,732 shares during the period. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $931,542,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $831,822,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Stryker by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,448,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $435,050,000 after purchasing an additional 928,279 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stryker by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,262,000 after purchasing an additional 157,400 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker stock opened at $156.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $144.75 and a twelve month high of $179.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 28.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.57.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $69,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 9,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.60, for a total transaction of $1,508,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,108 shares of company stock worth $1,981,471 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/stryker-co-syk-shares-bought-by-paradigm-asset-management-co-llc.html.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.