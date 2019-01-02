Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. As a full-line manufacturer of American-made firearms, Ruger offers consumers of variations of the product lines, from the ubiquitous 10/22® and Mini-14®, to the new and exciting LCP® II, Mark IV, Ruger American Pistol®, Ruger Precision Rifle®, SR-556 Takedown®, AR-556® and Ruger American Rifle®. Their awarding-winning products (the Gunsite Scout Rifle, SR9c®, LCR® and LCP®) all prove that Ruger has a rugged, reliable firearm to meet every shooter’s needs. Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Their motto, Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®, echoes their commitment to these principles as they work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms. “

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th.

Shares of NYSE:RGR traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $54.39. 2,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,135. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $929.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.09.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.40). Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $114.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sturm Ruger & Company Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 3,000 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $162,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,521. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 2nd quarter worth about $561,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the second quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 10.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to local customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.