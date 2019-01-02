Substratum (SUB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.75 Million

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Substratum has a market cap of $19.75 million and $66,923.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Substratum has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00001314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, HitBTC, Binance and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, BiteBTC, Kyber Network, Binance, Radar Relay, HitBTC, OKEx, Kucoin, Bitbns and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

