Superior Group of Companies (SGC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Superior Uniform Group manufactures and sells a wide range of uniforms, corporate I.D., career apparel and accessories for the hospital and healthcare fields; hotels; fast food and other restaurants; and public safety, industrial, transportation and commercial markets, as well as corporate and resort embroidered sportswear. (Press Release) “

SGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Barrington Research set a $27.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

NASDAQ SGC traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $269.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -0.14. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $28.49.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.40 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 13.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jordan M. Alpert sold 2,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,361.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Hensley sold 2,829 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $53,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 131.2% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 19,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for the personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels, commercial buildings, residential buildings, and food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

