SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (SWTUY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and makes drugs for patients with rare diseases. Its product portfolio primarily includes Kineret within the inflammation therapeutic area, Orfadin, Ammonaps and Ammonul within the genetics and metabolic therapeutic which are in clinical trial stage. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SWTUY. Deutsche Bank raised shares of SWEDISH ORPHAN/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SWEDISH ORPHAN/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS SWTUY traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.35. 561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.01. SWEDISH ORPHAN/S has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $258.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.25 million. SWEDISH ORPHAN/S had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 29.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SWEDISH ORPHAN/S will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B.

