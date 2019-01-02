SYNNEX Co. (SNX) Shares Sold by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC decreased its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,267 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of SYNNEX worth $22,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 199.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter worth $136,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 96.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 66.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on SYNNEX to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.57.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $217,360.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,097.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $49,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,843.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 370,331 shares of company stock worth $29,495,099 and sold 4,009 shares worth $313,570. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNX opened at $80.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.81. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $71.82 and a 1 year high of $141.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/synnex-co-snx-shares-sold-by-teachers-advisors-llc.html.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.