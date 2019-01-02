Synthetix Network Token Price Tops $0.0403 on Top Exchanges (SNX)

Synthetix Network Token (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Synthetix Network Token has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. Synthetix Network Token has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $21,967.00 worth of Synthetix Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix Network Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00001050 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Kucoin, Liquid and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009435 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.02393864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00156877 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00202398 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026445 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026349 BTC.

Synthetix Network Token Token Profile

Synthetix Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,136,380 tokens. Synthetix Network Token’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. The official message board for Synthetix Network Token is blog.havven.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix Network Token is /r/synthetix_io. Synthetix Network Token’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

Synthetix Network Token Token Trading

Synthetix Network Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Tidex, Liquid, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

