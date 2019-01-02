Sypris Solutions (SYPR) & Hurco Companies (HURC) Financial Analysis

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) and Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sypris Solutions and Hurco Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sypris Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hurco Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Sypris Solutions has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hurco Companies has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sypris Solutions and Hurco Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sypris Solutions -5.32% -38.12% -10.19% Hurco Companies 6.78% 10.83% 7.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sypris Solutions and Hurco Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sypris Solutions $82.29 million 0.20 -$10.82 million ($0.54) -1.44 Hurco Companies $243.67 million 0.98 $15.11 million N/A N/A

Hurco Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Sypris Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of Sypris Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Hurco Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Sypris Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Hurco Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hurco Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Sypris Solutions does not pay a dividend. Hurco Companies has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Hurco Companies beats Sypris Solutions on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc. provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets. This segment produces drive train components, including axle shafts, transmission shafts, gear sets, steer axle forgings, and other components for automotive and truck manufacturers. It also provides value added operations for drive train assemblies; and manufactures energy-related products, such as pressurized closures, insulated joints, and other specialty products primarily for oil and gas pipelines and related energy markets. The Sypris Electronics segment offers electronic manufacturing services, including circuit card and full box build manufacturing, high reliability manufacturing, systems assembly and integration, design for manufacturability, and design to specification work for customers in the aerospace and defense electronics market. This segment provides circuit card assembly services for electronic sensors and systems, such as radar and targeting systems, tactical ground stations, navigation systems, weapons systems, and targeting and warning systems, as well as offers solutions for identity management, cryptographic key distribution, cyber analytics, and manufactured complex data storage systems. It also offers value added solutions, such as low-volume prototype assembly and high-volume turnkey manufacturing. In addition, the company provides engineering design and repair or inspection services. Sypris Solutions, Inc. sells engineered product lines under the Tube Turns brand name. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc., an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools, knee mills, vertical machining centers, tool room bed mills, combination lathes, horizontal machining centers, slant-bed lathes, and bridge mills; and double column vertical machining centers, and high-speed drill and tap machines. In addition, the company offers Autobend, a computer control system for metal bending press brake machines; software option products for part programming; and LCM machine tool components and accessories, including CNC rotary and tilt tables, and swivel heads and electro-spindles. Further, it provides installation, warranty, operator training, and customer support services; and sells software options, computer control upgrades, accessories, and replacement parts for its products. The company serves precision tool, die, and mold manufacturers; independent job shops; and specialized short-run production applications, as well as original equipment manufacturers of new metal fabrication machine tools. It sells its products through independent agents and distributors; and direct sales and service organizations under the Hurco, Milltronics, and Takumi brands. Hurco Companies, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

