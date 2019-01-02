Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE) Trading Down 3.5%

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) shares dropped 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.16 and last traded at C$2.19. Approximately 195,057 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,071,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.75 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$119.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$111.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.219999996123348 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeff Boyce sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$454,500.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

