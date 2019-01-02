Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.76

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 29814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $124.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.47 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Chad Perry sold 2,500 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $58,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,385.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 3,550 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $83,886.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,493 shares in the company, valued at $767,809.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,146 shares of company stock worth $382,352. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Endowment Management LP increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.3% during the third quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 69,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 381,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 81,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 530 different brand name companies.

