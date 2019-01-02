Tata Motors (TTM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Tata Motors from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered Tata Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered Tata Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

NYSE:TTM opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.05. Tata Motors has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Tata Motors had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Research analysts expect that Tata Motors will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 371,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 30,483 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 112,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 74,081 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 30,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. 7.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

