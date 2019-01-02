Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE) Receives GBX 702 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 702 ($9.17).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TATE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 725 ($9.47) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

In other Tate & Lyle news, insider Warren Tucker purchased 4,321 shares of Tate & Lyle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 702 ($9.17) per share, for a total transaction of £30,333.42 ($39,635.99).

LON:TATE opened at GBX 664.60 ($8.68) on Friday. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of GBX 539.40 ($7.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 796.50 ($10.41).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 22nd.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients.

