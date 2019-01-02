TC Pipelines (TCP) Trading Up 5.3%

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.31 and last traded at $32.12. Approximately 839,414 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 362,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on shares of TC Pipelines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays set a $31.00 price target on shares of TC Pipelines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TC Pipelines in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. TC Pipelines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.80.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Pipelines, LP will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 5.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 11.9% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 17,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 2.1% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 157,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 35.2% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 12,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 9.8% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 57,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Pipelines Company Profile (NYSE:TCP)

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

