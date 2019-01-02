TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) Holdings Cut by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,852 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMTD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 13.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,201,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,141,000 after buying an additional 2,071,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 74.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,219,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,810 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 45.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,417,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,915 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 50.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,238,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,250,000 after purchasing an additional 753,480 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3,907.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 597,816 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TD Ameritrade in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on TD Ameritrade from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TD Ameritrade from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

NASDAQ AMTD opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 27.02%. TD Ameritrade’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

