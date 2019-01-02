TE-FOOD Hits Market Cap of $5.33 Million (TFD)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TFD) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $5.33 million and $13,850.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TE-FOOD token can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Kucoin and DEx.top.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009608 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.02380510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00156086 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00205661 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026062 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026005 BTC.

TE-FOOD’s launch date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 567,917,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,723,096 tokens. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TE-FOOD is ico.tefoodint.com.

TE-FOOD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DEx.top, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

