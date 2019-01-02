Teachers Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB)

Teachers Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Hubbell worth $21,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after buying an additional 82,900 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,106,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John F. Malloy bought 994 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.82 per share, for a total transaction of $100,215.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,676.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal J. Keating bought 1,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.55 per share, with a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,905.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

HUBB opened at $99.34 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $149.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 56.66%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

