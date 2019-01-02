Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (TGP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,377,206 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the November 30th total of 876,158 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,690 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Teekay Lng Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

Get Teekay Lng Partners alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 188.1% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 6,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the second quarter worth about $608,000. Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 17.0% in the third quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 55,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 8.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGP opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $859.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.33. Teekay Lng Partners has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $21.65.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $115.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.21 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 18.92%. Analysts predict that Teekay Lng Partners will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/teekay-lng-partners-l-p-tgp-sees-significant-growth-in-short-interest.html.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Liquefied Gas and Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Lng Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Lng Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.