TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,596 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.20% of TEGNA worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in TEGNA by 171.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 383,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 242,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in TEGNA by 5.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in TEGNA by 28.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 93,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,930 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TEGNA during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its position in TEGNA by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 13,028,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,358,000 after purchasing an additional 555,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.68 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

