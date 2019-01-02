Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $658.30 Million

Analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) will announce $658.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $667.90 million and the lowest is $651.40 million. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $648.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 97.08% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wedbush set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.13.

NYSE TPX opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 111.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth $174,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth $206,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth $218,000.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.