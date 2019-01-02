Tesco (TSCO) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TSCO. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Kepler Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 261 ($3.41) to GBX 232 ($3.03) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.85) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 268 ($3.50).

Shares of LON:TSCO opened at GBX 190.30 ($2.49) on Wednesday. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.35 ($2.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 217.31 ($2.84).

In related news, insider Alan Stewart acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £107,000 ($139,814.45). Insiders have purchased 50,135 shares of company stock worth $10,727,558 over the last ninety days.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

