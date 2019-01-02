Tesla (TSLA) Bonds Trading 2% Lower

An issue of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) bonds fell 2% against their face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.3% coupon and will mature on August 15, 2025. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $85.50. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $291.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $412.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Evercore ISI set a $299.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.92.

TSLA stock traded down $22.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,622,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,906,101. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $244.59 and a 1 year high of $387.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $4.67. Tesla had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 8,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total value of $2,664,496.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.28, for a total transaction of $360,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,687.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,890 shares of company stock valued at $10,813,786. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,817,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,805,014,000 after purchasing an additional 726,703 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,817,282 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,472,000 after purchasing an additional 485,095 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 24,503.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 349,622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,684,000 after purchasing an additional 348,201 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 746,725 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $197,710,000 after purchasing an additional 302,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,582 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $93,618,000 after purchasing an additional 223,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

