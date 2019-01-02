Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Shares Sold by National Investment Services Inc. WI

National Investment Services Inc. WI cut its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 303.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4,747.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 70.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.86.

TTEK stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,997. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $72.56.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $563.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.33 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 44,869 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,921,420.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,800 shares in the company, valued at $19,910,638. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 6,750 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $445,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,357 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,785. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/tetra-tech-inc-ttek-shares-sold-by-national-investment-services-inc-wi.html.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.