The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $8.08 Million Holdings in Imperva Inc (IMPV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Imperva Inc (NASDAQ:IMPV) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.49% of Imperva worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMPV. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Imperva by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Imperva during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperva during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in Imperva during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Imperva by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on IMPV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Imperva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Imperva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Imperva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Imperva from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Imperva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Imperva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.37.

Shares of IMPV stock opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. Imperva Inc has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -198.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. Imperva had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $91.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Imperva Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Imperva

Imperva, Inc engages in the development, market, sale, and support of cyber security solutions that protect business critical data and applications in the cloud or on premises worldwide. The company's SecureSphere product line provides database, file, and Web application security in various data centers, including on-premises data centers, as well as in private, public, and hybrid cloud computing environments.

