The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $7.61 Million in Bank Ozk (OZK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.16% of Bank Ozk as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank Ozk by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on OZK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $53.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Bank Ozk had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $244.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Bank Ozk Profile

Bank OZK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

