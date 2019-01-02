The Midas Touch Gold Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (TMTG)

The Midas Touch Gold (CURRENCY:TMTG) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, The Midas Touch Gold has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. The Midas Touch Gold has a total market cap of $0.00 and $446,644.00 worth of The Midas Touch Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Midas Touch Gold token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, BitForex, CoinBene and Coinsuper.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009463 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.02400906 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00156668 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00202621 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026444 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026400 BTC.

The Midas Touch Gold Profile

The Midas Touch Gold’s launch date was July 10th, 2018. The Midas Touch Gold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Midas Touch Gold’s official Twitter account is @tmtgdge. The official website for The Midas Touch Gold is dgex.io.

Buying and Selling The Midas Touch Gold

The Midas Touch Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinBene, BitForex and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Midas Touch Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Midas Touch Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Midas Touch Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

