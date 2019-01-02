Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 90,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.27.

In related news, Director Tyler Jacks sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $277,178.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,390.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory J. Herrema sold 17,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $4,257,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,446 shares in the company, valued at $6,532,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,607 shares of company stock worth $7,972,085. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TMO opened at $223.79 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.38 and a 52 week high of $253.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, September 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

