Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.27.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $219.42. 2,725,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,017. The company has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $191.18 and a fifty-two week high of $253.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, September 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, insider Gregory J. Herrema sold 17,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $4,257,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,532,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.45, for a total value of $2,293,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,653,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,607 shares of company stock worth $7,972,085 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

