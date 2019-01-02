Thomas Cook Group (TCG) Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) were up 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 33.52 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 33.24 ($0.43). Approximately 5,848,496 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 4,480,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.76 ($0.40).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TCG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Thomas Cook Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 108 ($1.41) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 142 ($1.86) price target on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thomas Cook Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 46 ($0.60) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomas Cook Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 100.30 ($1.31).

Thomas Cook Group (LON:TCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The travel company reported GBX (0.30) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) by GBX (7.40) (($0.10)).

In other Thomas Cook Group news, insider Frank Meysman acquired 373,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £82,060 ($107,225.92).

About Thomas Cook Group (LON:TCG)

Thomas Cook Group plc provides leisure travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Northern Europe, and Germany. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 190 own-brand hotels in 16 countries under the Casa Cook, Sunwing, Sunprime, Sunconnect, Sentido, Smartline, and Aldiana brands, as well as partner hotels.

