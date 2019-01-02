Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 871 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Titus Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 41.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $85.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.46. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $98.53.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.88 million. Royal Gold had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 56.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Royal Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.55.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

