Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.12 Million Holdings in LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in LogMeIn were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOGM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 65.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 4.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the second quarter valued at $626,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the second quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,489,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,588,000 after purchasing an additional 54,657 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOGM stock opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. LogMeIn Inc has a 52 week low of $74.87 and a 52 week high of $134.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. LogMeIn had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $309.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. On average, analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $1,847,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,889 shares in the company, valued at $54,395,676.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.10.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

