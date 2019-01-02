Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,508 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLPI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,010,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,827 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,056,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,600 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,639,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,799,000 after acquiring an additional 972,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,365,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 905,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $171,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,146.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Marshall III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,081 shares in the company, valued at $902,609.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,260. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 38.95%. The company had revenue of $254.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.35%.

GLPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.55.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

