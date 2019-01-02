TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Acquires 756,025 Shares of Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 106.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,466,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756,025 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 1.16% of Travelport Worldwide worth $24,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TVPT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Travelport Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 2,146.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 41,165 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 34.8% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,315,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,019,000 after buying an additional 1,119,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 17.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 311,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 47,113 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TVPT opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.43. Travelport Worldwide Ltd has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $20.30.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $622.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.46 million. Travelport Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 4.60%. Travelport Worldwide’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Travelport Worldwide Ltd will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Travelport Worldwide’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital lowered Travelport Worldwide to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Travelport Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on Travelport Worldwide and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelport Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.95.

In related news, insider Matthew Minetola sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $38,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,004 shares in the company, valued at $573,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Travelport Worldwide

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

