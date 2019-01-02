TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $25.57 Million Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Insight Enterprises worth $25,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $56.86.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and service solutions for small and medium sized firms, enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains its products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and provides infrastructure management solutions.

