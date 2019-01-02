Tigereum Trading 10.3% Lower This Week (TIG)

Tigereum (CURRENCY:TIG) traded 42.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Tigereum has a market capitalization of $607,282.00 and approximately $5,862.00 worth of Tigereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tigereum has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tigereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000901 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $491.28 or 0.12729636 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00029468 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00001268 BTC.

OneRoot Network (RNT) traded up 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Tigereum Profile

Tigereum (CRYPTO:TIG) is a token. It launched on October 28th, 2017. Tigereum’s total supply is 19,743,794 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,455,614 tokens. Tigereum’s official Twitter account is @tigereumtokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tigereum is www.tigereum.io.

Buying and Selling Tigereum

Tigereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tigereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tigereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tigereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

