Tikehau Investment Management Purchases 28,700 Shares of American Express (AXP)

Tikehau Investment Management raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,995 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 2.4% of Tikehau Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tikehau Investment Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1,173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of American Express by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,801,934.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $95.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52-week low of $87.54 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America set a $125.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Buckingham Research downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.23.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

