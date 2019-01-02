Tokenbox Price Tops $0.0492 (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Tokenbox has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Tokenbox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00001254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bancor Network and YoBit. Tokenbox has a market cap of $560,374.00 and $24,373.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009464 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.76 or 0.02388969 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00156339 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00204398 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025940 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025928 BTC.

Tokenbox Profile

Tokenbox launched on October 6th, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,393,882 tokens. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io.

Tokenbox Token Trading

Tokenbox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

