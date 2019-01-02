Torchmark Co. (TMK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Torchmark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Torchmark from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Torchmark from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

Get Torchmark alerts:

In other Torchmark news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,375 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,085,287.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,828 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,115.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Torchmark by 1,298.9% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Torchmark by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Torchmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Torchmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Torchmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

TMK stock traded up $1.95 on Wednesday, reaching $76.48. 43,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,806. Torchmark has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $93.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. Torchmark had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Torchmark will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

About Torchmark

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Torchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.