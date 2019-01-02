Torchmark (TMK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Torchmark have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company’s niche market focus, steady capital deployment and strong operating fundamentals should drive long-term growth. The insurer estimates life and health sales growth in distribution channels. Also, a strong capital position and capital management are its key positives. Torchmark expects net operating income between $6.08 and $6.14 per share (up from the earlier guided range of $6.02-$6.12) in 2018 and $6.45-$6.75 in 2019. However, higher administrative expenses (projected to be 6.5% of premium in 2018), pension costs and investments in IT systems are likely to be a drag on Torchmark’s earnings in the near term.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Torchmark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Torchmark from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Torchmark from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.86.

Shares of NYSE TMK opened at $74.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.86. Torchmark has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $93.60.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Torchmark had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 36.42%. Analysts anticipate that Torchmark will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Torchmark news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,085,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,828 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,115.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Torchmark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,664,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,097,870,000 after buying an additional 210,422 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Torchmark by 5.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,559,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,877,000 after buying an additional 139,310 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Torchmark by 1.0% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,967,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,207,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Torchmark by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,498,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,025,000 after buying an additional 203,149 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Torchmark by 17.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,975,000 after buying an additional 129,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

About Torchmark

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

