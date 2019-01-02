Torcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $23,561.00 (TOR)

Torcoin (CURRENCY:TOR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Torcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Torcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0745 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular exchanges. Torcoin has a market capitalization of $23,561.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Torcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.09 or 0.02130004 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005902 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000616 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001698 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Torcoin Coin Profile

Torcoin (CRYPTO:TOR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2014. Torcoin’s total supply is 1,316,179 coins and its circulating supply is 316,179 coins. Torcoin’s official website is torcoin.org. Torcoin’s official Twitter account is @thetorcoin.

Torcoin Coin Trading

Torcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Torcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Torcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

