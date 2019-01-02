Tortoise Investment Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,024,000 after acquiring an additional 738,436 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,836,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,623,000 after acquiring an additional 611,781 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,483,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,400,000 after acquiring an additional 582,584 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,866,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,906,000 after acquiring an additional 368,513 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $77.54.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0442 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%.

