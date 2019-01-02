TowneBank (TOWN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TowneBank in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on TowneBank from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in TowneBank by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TowneBank by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in TowneBank by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.97.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $137.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.83 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

