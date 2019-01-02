Tractor Supply (TSCO) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tractor Supply has outperformed the industry in a year, courtesy of its focus on store growth initiatives, ONETractor plan and investment in everyday businesses. The company delivered solid third-quarter 2018 results, which marked an earnings and sales beat in four of the last five quarters. Results gained from robust comps performance driven by ongoing efforts to build customer loyalty and enhance digital capabilities. Moreover, the company’s upbeat outlook for 2018 drives optimism. Further, Tractor Supply is set to gain from robust omni-channel efforts and rewards program. It is also working to strike a balance between initiatives, and investments in stores and distribution centers with strict cost disciplines and operational efficiencies. However, higher SG&A expenses are weighing on margins, which might hurt the company’s profitability. Stiff industry competition and volatility in raw material prices are additional headwinds.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSCO. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, December 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $83.44 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $97.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 20,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $1,968,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 19,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $1,915,409.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

