Traders Buy Dropbox (DBX) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $30.63 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $14.31 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $16.32 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Dropbox had the 11th highest net in-flow for the day. Dropbox traded down ($0.36) for the day and closed at $20.43

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Nomura upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Dropbox had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 158.23%. The firm had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy Regan sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $181,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 47,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,285,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,990,650.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc has strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

