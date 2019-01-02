Traders Sell Chevron (CVX) on Strength (CVX)

Investors sold shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $139.88 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $264.15 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $124.27 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Chevron had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Chevron traded up $0.14 for the day and closed at $108.79

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $135.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.02.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $207.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $43.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $1,126,605.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,270,833 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,757,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,905,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,622,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Chevron by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,790,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,547,000 after buying an additional 2,994,612 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 320.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,855,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,120,000 after buying an additional 2,175,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 12,404.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after buying an additional 1,922,552 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

