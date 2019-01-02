Traders Sell iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) on Strength (IWM)

Traders sold shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $497.77 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $559.80 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $62.03 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares Russell 2000 ETF had the 18th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded up $0.76 for the day and closed at $134.66

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,717,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,065,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,778 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5,289.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 301,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,667,000 after purchasing an additional 295,661 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 53,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,246,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 5,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

