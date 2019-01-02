Traders Sell VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) on Strength (GDXJ)

Traders sold shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $18.65 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $56.66 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $38.01 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF had the 29th highest net out-flow for the day. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF traded up $0.11 for the day and closed at $30.33

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.01.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 12,023,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,952,000 after buying an additional 3,498,061 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,320,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 274.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,507,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,001,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,720,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/traders-sell-vaneck-vectors-junior-gold-miners-etf-gdxj-on-strength-gdxj-2.html.

About VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.