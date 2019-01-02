TransEnterix (TRXC) Shares Gap Down to $2.26

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.17, but opened at $2.26. TransEnterix shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 1025496 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of TransEnterix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransEnterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 2850.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TransEnterix by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,575,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in TransEnterix by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,455,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,091 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransEnterix by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,455,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,091 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TransEnterix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,149,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC bought a new position in TransEnterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,212,000.

TransEnterix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

