Trexquant Investment LP Has $5.18 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 77.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,998 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 31,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.07.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $80.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 55.28%.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 25,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,833,624.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $2,721,420.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,197,622.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 612,043 shares of company stock worth $45,530,574. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

