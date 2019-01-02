TriMas (TRS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriMas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded TriMas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of TRS stock opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. TriMas has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.65 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that TriMas will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TriMas by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriMas by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 23,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TriMas by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TriMas by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 90,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TriMas by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures industrial closure products, including steel drum and plastic enclosures, plastic drum closures, and plastic pail dispensers and plugs; and specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets, as well as specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars, and dispensing pumps for the food and beverage markets.

