TRON (TRX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.34 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. TRON has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $91.42 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Stocks.Exchange, Bibox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last seven days, TRON has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009547 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.40 or 0.02380622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00156288 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00204488 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025891 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025890 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000531 BTC.

About TRON

TRON was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,235,895,783 coins and its circulating supply is 66,636,684,129 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, Braziliex, Exmo, Bitbns, Rfinex, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, Allcoin, RightBTC, CoinEgg, OpenLedger DEX, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, ChaoEX, YoBit, OKEx, Bibox, Livecoin, Bithumb, Neraex, DDEX, Indodax, Fatbtc, Tokenomy, Gate.io, Stocks.Exchange, CoinEx, Cobinhood, BitFlip, Huobi, Exrates, Liqui, Bittrex, Cryptopia, DragonEX, WazirX, Tidex, Kryptono, Mercatox, OTCBTC, Coinrail, HitBTC, LBank, BTC-Alpha, IDCM, CoinTiger, BitForex, CoinExchange, Ovis, Coindeal, CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi, Zebpay, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liquid, Coinnest, IDAX, Sistemkoin, Kucoin, Binance, Koinex, Hotbit, DigiFinex, OEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

